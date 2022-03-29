Foundry Partners LLC Sells 55,837 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,837 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

