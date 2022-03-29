Foundry Partners LLC Sells 65,337 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,337 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

IRWD opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

