Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About Venator Materials (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.