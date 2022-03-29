Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires New Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Nestlé stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

