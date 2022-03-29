Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FLGT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

