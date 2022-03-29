Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.42. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 156,528 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
