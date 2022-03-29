Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.42. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 156,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

