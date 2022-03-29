Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.