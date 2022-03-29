FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.