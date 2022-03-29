FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $32.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Anthem stock opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

