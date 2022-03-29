Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.78.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.