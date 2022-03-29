GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

