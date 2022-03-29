GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 15,423 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551,073 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,900,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,497 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

