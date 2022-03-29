GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 134,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FACT stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

