GAM Holding AG Purchases 35,900 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

