GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.49

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.49, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $8,549,931. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

