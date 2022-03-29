Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $554.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,805. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

