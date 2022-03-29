Ghost Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $79,103.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

