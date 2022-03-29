Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
GEI opened at C$25.73 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.70.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
