Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 8,037,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,388,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

