Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GACQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.