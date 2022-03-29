Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GACQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Consumer Acquisition (GACQ)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.