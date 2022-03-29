Gold Poker 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 507.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 568.4% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $15,093.76 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

