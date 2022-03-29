Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

GSIE stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

