Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,381. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.16.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming (Get Rating)

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.