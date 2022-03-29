Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPA remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,481. Gores Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

