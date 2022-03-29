Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.54. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1,160 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

