Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.85. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

