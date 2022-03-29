Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.