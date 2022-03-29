Hancock Whitney Corp Has $629,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $594.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.