HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitfarms (TSE:BITF)

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.
