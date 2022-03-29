HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitfarms (TSE:BITF)

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.