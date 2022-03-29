HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,530. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.21 and a 1-year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

