Head to Head Analysis: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) versus Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 14.96 $319.80 million $3.80 41.91 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus price target of $168.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Nexters.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.80% 38.51% 20.61% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Nexters on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Nexters (Get Rating)

Nexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

