Head-To-Head Analysis: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Solid Power alerts:

This table compares Solid Power and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65%

This table compares Solid Power and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 143.36 $18.09 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.36 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Solid Power beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.