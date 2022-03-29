Head-To-Head Comparison: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences -530.02% -31.30% -27.97% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -118.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 678.69%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.56%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 9.81 -$72.19 million ($0.69) -1.75 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 56.83 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -6.45

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

