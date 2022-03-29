Head to Head Comparison: Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 66.50 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.46 Shineco $3.02 million 7.65 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.