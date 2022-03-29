Head to Head Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 32 1 2.97 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $3,429.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.51% 31.56% 22.21% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 7.31 $76.03 billion $112.23 25.40 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 2.43 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Grom Social Enterprises on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

