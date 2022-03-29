Head to Head Survey: Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Sinclair Broadcast Group -6.75% -16.74% -2.54%

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.91 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.82 Sinclair Broadcast Group $6.13 billion 0.34 -$414.00 million ($5.50) -5.00

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global Class A common, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Dividends

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out -18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Sinclair Broadcast Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned, operated, and provided services to 185 stations and 634 channels in 86 markets. The Local Sports segment operates regional sports networks. This segment broadcasts professional sports games and produce content. In addition, this segment owns regional sports network, which has the rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. The company also owns and operates Tennis Channel, a cable network, which includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sports and tennis lifestyle shows; the Tennis Channel International streaming service; Tennis Magazine, the sport's print publication; and Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Further, it owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms, including Comet, a science fiction network; CHARGE!, an adventure and action-based network; TBD, a multiscreen TV network; Stadium, a professional sports highlights and college games network; STIRR, an ad-supported DTC streaming app; and NewsON, an ad-supported app that provides access to live or on-demand local news broadcasts, including non-Sinclair affiliate partners. Additionally, the company provides technical services to the broadcast industry; and owns various non-media related investments, such as private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.