HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 5,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,229. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 86,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

