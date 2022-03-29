Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post $137.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $163.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $661.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $799.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 1,838,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

