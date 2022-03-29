Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HENOY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 72,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

