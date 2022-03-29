Hiblocks Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and $500,456.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.72 or 0.07124844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,441.82 or 0.99835788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.