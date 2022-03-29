Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Tuesday. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 964.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 909.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £52.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

