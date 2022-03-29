Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HCFT stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Tuesday. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 964.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 909.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £52.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.
