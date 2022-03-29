hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of HPTO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. hopTo has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07.
About hopTo (Get Rating)
