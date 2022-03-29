hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HPTO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. hopTo has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Get hopTo alerts:

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.