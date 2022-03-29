Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after buying an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

