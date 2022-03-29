Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 27,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,056. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

