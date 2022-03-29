Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.76

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 135090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

