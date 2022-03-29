Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

AVY stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

