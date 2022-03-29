Howland Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.98.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

