Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 121,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

CNI stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

