HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

