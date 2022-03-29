HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,932. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

